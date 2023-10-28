PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar attended the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of the party's acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, at the National Mosque on Friday, October 27

This marked his first public appearance since the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal against President Bola Tinubu's victory on October 26

While the PDP issued a statement condemning the court's verdict, Atiku has not personally responded to the decision

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, October 27, attended the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of the opposition party's acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum.

The former vice president made this known in an X post, adding that the event took place at the National Mosque in Abuja after the Jumat service.

PDP presidential candidare Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, October 27, attended the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Legit.ng notes that the event was the first public outing of the PDP presidential candidate after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal against President Bola Tinubu's victory on Thursday, October 26.

Supreme Court verdict: Atiku keeps mum

Though the PDP has issued a statement condemning the verdict of the apex court, Atiku is yet to personally react to the development.

Apart from claiming the election was rigged against him, Atiku also made efforts to get President Tinubu sacked on allegations of certificate forgery.

His efforts, however, failed to yield any positive results as the Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the tribunal and affirmed Tinubu's victory.

The court also threw out the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Nigerians react to Atiku's X post

Omotayo Akorede Psalmuel, @akorede_Psalms, posted:

"You should get better lawyers next time - that Appeal was a shambles. Wishing you the best for your retirement from Politics."

Seunfunmi T. Fash, @Seunfunmi_mi, said:

"Good, now you can focus on social activities. Happy retirement from Politics."

@KingRofem, commented:

"I know you will still win the PDP ticket come 2027."

Farmers of Thought, @Its_ereko, said:

"They're expecting you to Congratulate a fraudulent ticket. I know you self no Holy, but Don't do it. Ordinary Nigerians don't recognise them."

Tunde Moore, @TundeM37, speculated that the former vice president may soon travel to Dubai.

"Dubai loading," he said.

“Elections are over”: Jonathan says after meeting Tinubu

Meanwhile, following the Supreme Court’s validation of President Tinubu’s electoral victory, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan said Nigeria must move forward.

The ex-president stated this while briefing journalists at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa after meeting with Tinubu on Friday, October 27.

According to the PDP chieftain, there are certain challenges the president must now focus on addressing.

