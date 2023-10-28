The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, ended his silence from the public domain

This comes less shortly after the Supreme Court's confirmation of President Bola Tinubu as the victor in the 2023 presidential election

In an opaque and sarcastic reaction to the verdict, Amaechi said nothing matters anymore in Nigeria, and Nigerians don't react to issues even when they know the truth

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro.

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, broke his silence less than 24 hours after the Supreme Court affirmed President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at a public event in Abuja on Friday, October 27, Amaechi revealed that several media houses had approached him to talk on several issues but declined on the instructions of his publicist.

The former Rivers State governor said Nigerians don't react to issues, and he chose to stay quiet as well. Photo Credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

He also said, "Nothing new to say" because Nigerians don't react to issues.

Amaechi said:

"What is new to say? Nigerians don't react to anything. As any politician told you that he's not a thief? Tell me one politician that is not a thief? Which politician told you that he didn't forge? Which politician told you that he went to university? Which politician told you he served in NYSC? Which politician told you he has a certificate? Nigerians know and still vote for them, so what's your problem?"

Ameachi laments complacency of Nigerians

He reiterated that nothing bothers Nigerians, even in the face of the truth, and he would not waste his time deliberating and talking about these issues.

The former Rivers State governor also recounted his ordeals from the Goodluck Jonathan's administration to the Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

He said:

"If I was killed, what will happen? Nothing! So, what did I choose? I choose to stay in my house quietly. I chose not to speak again because there's nothing to say because Nigerians would do absolutely nothing."

Giving an analogy of the critical state of Nigeria, Amaechi stated that an innocent person could be picked up by the authorities and locked up in jail for nothing, and Nigerians would say nothing about it.

He said:

"The greatest fear I have is being found in prison for nothing and you could be found in prison for doing nothing."

Speaking sarcastically, Amaechi noted that Nigeria is giving room for the ills of bad governance being resisted in Kenya and Ghana.

