Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri has responded to critics over his controversial visit to President Bola Tinubu after the Supreme Court verdict

Diri, a chieftain of the opposition party, was seen in a viral video congratulating the President in his office alongside other top politicians

The Bayelsa governor stated shortly after that it was within his right to congratulate the Nigerian leader

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has addressed his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu, stating nothing unusual about it.

During his visit to the Igbedi community in the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state as part of the PDP governorship campaign, Governor Diri explained that he had every right to congratulate President Tinubu in light of the Supreme Court's verdict on the presidential election.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“Yesterday (Thursday), I was in Abuja, and most of you saw the video trending. The opposition is now jittery and are telling lies. Of course, that is in their character.

“As a sitting governor, there is a sitting president, and I do not owe them any explanation about my visit to the president."

He clarified that his visit to the presidential villa was to discuss critical state matters with the president, and the discussions were productive.

Governor Diri dismissed the opposition's speculations and false claims, suggesting that they were unnerved by his visit.

Bayelsa polls: Gov Diri taunts disqualified APC's candidate

He also emphasised that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the upcoming governorship election remained disqualified, according to the initial amended list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He encouraged the Bayelsa electorate not to waste their votes on a party that wasn't on the ballot.

Governor Diri said:

“Those whose names have been delisted by amendment number one of INEC can no longer sleep. They will continue to have sleepless nights."

Furthermore, Governor Diri stated that his visit to Igbedi was not part of a campaign, as the projects initiated by his administration in the community were already visible.

He assured the people that, during his second term, he would construct a road connecting Igbedi to Kaiama, improving accessibility to and from the Bayelsa International Airport along the East-West road and the Delta State route.

He said:

“In our second tenure, the other road that will be important to Bayelsa and even the people of Delta State and for the use of our airport will be to connect Igbedi to Kaiama. That will be the next project we will embark upon in our next tenure.”

Off-cycle polls: INEC announces deployment of non-sensitive materials, 46,084 staff

Meanwhile, Nigeria's electoral body has expressed readiness to conduct the off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi State.

Chairman of the electoral body, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, announced that over 46,000 ad hoc staff have been deployed to the three states.

He also stated that the deployment of non-sensitive materials has been done as he confirmed the conclusion of mock accreditation.

