Human rights lawyer and senior advocate Femi Falana has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict favouring President Bola Tinubu

Falana stated that the judiciary is not supposed to determine the winner of an election if INEC get their act right

He stated the outcome of the 2023 general election is a testament that Nigeria has a long way to go in its electoral system

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

Femi Falana (SAN) has stated that the judiciary should not determine the results of elections in Nigeria if the electoral body gets its act together.

The respected senior lawyer stated this on Friday, October 27, during an interview on Channels TV prime time programme "Politics Today".

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 26, affirmed President Bola Tinubu, winner of the 2023 polls. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Femi Falana

Falana's comment was in response to the question asked by the anchor for him to give his take on the verdict of the Supreme Court that affirmed President Bola Tinubu, winner of the 2023 presidential polls.

He said:

"It is not a judicial endorsement of the conduct of the election by INEC. Even with the judgment, it is very clear that Nigeria has a long way to go in terms of ensuring that credible elections are conducted.

"Elections that will be devoid of acrimony, elections that all of us would be proud of. But we're still a long way from there, even with the judgment."

Falana blamed INEC for its complacency, noting that if they had gotten their act right, the Supreme Court wouldn't have been saddled with the responsibility of determining the election winner.

He said:

"The judiciary should not determine the winners of election. Judges are not suited to determine the winners of election.

"That is a job that is exclusively reserved for INEC if things are done properly. And that is why we must put an end to the shame that has become our law in terms of conducting elections."

Supreme Court verdict: "It's business as usual" - Falana

He stated that Nigeria is the concentration of the black race, as he urged that it is high time things are done correctly so that "black people won't be insulted all over the world."

Falana stated that the culture of impunity had worsened the case for Nigeria, noting that all those who were arrested for violation of electoral laws had been left off the hook.

"It's business as usual, we're simply waiting for the next election", Falana added.

