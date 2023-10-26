Bashir El-Rufai has reacted to the Supreme Court's judgment which upheld Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

In a post shared on his social media page, the APC chieftain mocked Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi

The son of the former governor of Kaduna state affirms that the religious war is over as he taunts Obi over his "yes daddy" controversial call with Bishop David of Winners Chapel

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Bashir El-Rufai has lampooned Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential poll, after the Supreme Court upheld the election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, October 26.

El-Rufai’s son tackles Obi after he lost out at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The son of the former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, took to his page to tackle the Obi over his controversial "yes Daddy call" with Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chapel.

Reacting immediately after the Supreme Court dismissed Obi's petition and affirmed Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria, Bashir in a post sighted by Legit.ng on his X page (formerly Twitter) said "the war is over".

The tweet which has gone viral reads thus:

"Religious war is over !!!!

Nigerians react as El-Rufai's son taunts Obi after Supreme Court's verdict

Nigerians however took to the comment section of the X page and reacted to Bashir El-Rufai's comment on Obi's loss at the apex court.

@Danimoe6 tweeted:

"Even people that were embarrassed and denied ordinary ministerial position are still tweeting."

@sir_nwosu_u tweeted:

"APC internal war ready to commence."

@YouthspireNG tweeted:

"Your father's right?

@teejaybaba tweeted:

"Officially over."

@MatthewOnajite tweeted:

"It is not. Peter Obi will view for the Presidency of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). He will win, and you APC lots will be disgraced."

@Chiefudo tweeted:

"Yes that's true, religious war is over indeed."

Source: Legit.ng