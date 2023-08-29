Bishop David Oyedepo said that he and his church are just changing planes like we change bicycles

Oyedepo said it is possible for them to change planes because of God’s blessings upon his life and ministries

He explained that he never went after God’s blessing with human energy after God told him about flying

Ogun state, Ota - The founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has revealed the secret behind his church changing planes.

According to PM News, Oyedepo said that his church is now changing planes like bicycles because of God’s blessings.

Oyedepo says they change planes like bicycles Photo Credit: Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

The clergyman noted that he never went after God’s blessing with human energy after God told him that he was going to start flying planes.

Oyedepo stated this in one of his sermons at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaan land, Ota in Ogun state.

We change planes like bicycles, Oyedepo says

“God told us we are going to fly, if He left us to plan to fly, it won't enter our budget in the next 10 years. We are just changing planes like we change bicycles because His blessings make us rich and add no sorrow.

“We didn’t confess, we didn’t pray, pray for a plane to do what? They asked me, which kind of plane and I said any kind. I don’t know the name of any because I wasn’t shopping for it,”

Addressing people who are praying very hard for a plane, he said it will be better if they sell it if they end up getting the plane because of the bill they will get every month.

