Famous Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has stirred reactions online as he joins a national conversation calling out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Seyi Law had slammed the provision made in the national budget to spend N5.5bn on the procurement of a presidential yacht

The funnyman, who was a massive supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 election, pulls his support for the country's number-one citizen

Famous Nigerian comedian and political commentator Idileoye Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, trends online after he shared his thoughts about a trending political issue.

Seyi Law, a famous supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration, left many amazed when he called out the country's number one citizen over some appropriation submitted for the 2024 national budget.

Comedian Seyi Law trends after calling out President Bola Tinubu over the purported plan to procure a Presidential yacht. Credit: @asiwajubat/@seyilaw1

Seyi Law slams the procurement of a Presidential yacht

The comedian noted categorically in a tweet posted on his handle that he does not support the procurement of a presidential yacht.

He stated that there was no way to rationalise such a decision, which he termed as insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

Seyi then went on to call on the president to prove once again that he is a leader that listens.

See Seyi Law's tweet below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Seyi Law's tweet

Here are some of the reactions that Seyi Law's tweet stirred online:

@_Victorsmog:

"There's nothing bad in procuring Yatch. It's for all. After all, we can hire it anywhere we're going."

@drkarchee:

"Obidients, please stop engaging this nonentity.. You can screenshot and post on you own page."

@EmirSirdam:

"@OfficialDSSNG please come and arrest this man, he is saying nonsense against our darling hardworking President."

@WAgbona:

"Yatch Boys ... You must enter Yatch with Monaco Strppers ... Don't worry we are standing on the Mandate with you on this One ... It will favour all of Us ... Yatch Daddy say so."

@OfficialMuss:

"The Yatch Is Not For Presidency….. It’s For The Naval That’s How They Call Their Yatch."

@shyna4me:

"8 more years of crying. It is way to early for this shenanigans."

@lord_saar:

"Akanbi ooo Akanbi ooo Akanbi ooo; don’t mind this guy abeg. Please fire on…the Yatcht can be a source of revenue for Nigerians. We can rent it out to other African Presidents."

@JubrilZakariyau:

"NAF will provide for Presidential spaceship next year. Elon will be glad."

@ChijiokeIke3:

"Prove Wetin, did He promise to prove anything to Nigerians. All He promised was Emi Lo Kan."

Seyi Law apologises to Nigerians for supporting President Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a public note of apology shared online by Seyi Law apologising to Nigerians for his support of Presidentcountry'subu during the 2023 elections.

The humour merchant called out to supporters of Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and hailed their overall passion during the election cycle.

Seyi Law further explains that there isn’t any wrong or right, but simply people with individual differences.

