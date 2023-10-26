The police command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has confirmed its readiness to repel any unruly move at the Supreme Court.

The apex court will today, Thursday, October 26, give its final ruling on the appeal of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi over the decision of the presidential election tribunal.

Supporters of all parties involved in the case have been urged to maintain decorum and avoid the disruption of court processes.

FCT, Abuja - In anticipation of the Supreme Court's decision on the presidential election petition appeal brought forward by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu, the FCT police command has issued a precautionary directive.

On Wednesday, October 25, the police command confirmed that it had mobilized personnel and resources to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in preparation for the highly awaited judgment on the 2023 Presidential Election scheduled for today, Thursday, October 26.

This move primarily aims to prevent any potential disruptions to the judicial process.

As reported by Vanguard, the statement confirmed that the deployment, which consists of Intelligence and tactical assets at the Command’s disposal, is born out of the need to avert any form of threat to the judicial process.

Furthermore, Police Commissioner Haruna Garba warned individuals considering causing disturbances at the court premises to obstruct the judicial proceedings.

According to the statement, the command said:

“The CP calls for vigilance and urged residents to make best use of the police Control room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

Supreme Court to decide Atiku, Obi's fate

Atiku Abubakar from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi from the Labour Party (LP), who secured the second and third positions in the February election, have raised concerns about irregularities in the 2023 election.

A panel of seven Supreme Court justices will decide on their challenge this Thursday.

The Supreme Court holds the ultimate authority to address and conclude any election-related petitions.

