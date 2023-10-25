The Supreme Court, the final arbiter of justice, will deliver a verdict in Nigeria's disputed presidential poll on Thursday, October 26, 2023

The nation's main opposition parties described the results of the February 2023 election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission as "manipulated"

Less than 24 hours to the close of the cases brought to Nigeria's Supreme Court by the opposition parties, new motions have allegedly surfaced in the USA

Washington, USA - Amid Nigeria's disputed presidential election, Aaron Greenspan, an American citizen and founder of Plainsite, a US-based website, filed emergency motions on Wednesday, October 25, at a United States court.

This is according to Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on Information and Strategy, via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

'Greenspan, Atiku, opponents will fail': Onanuga

Onanuga said Greenspan is trying to "force" a judge, Beryl Howell, to reverse her ruling when she declined to order some US agencies to release documents on President Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalls that the US District Court for the District of Columbia declined an emergency application seeking to compel top US law enforcement agencies to hasten the release of confidential information on President Tinubu.

Howell refused the application on Monday, October 23, saying Greenspan did not meet the preconditions for granting his request.

However, on Wednesday, October 25, Onanuga took to social media to allege that Greenspan has not backed down.

According to the presidential aide, Greenspan filed two motions on Wednesday.

Onanuga wrote, with accompanying documents, allegedly by Greenspan:

"Today, the desperate Greenspan filed two motions. The first was a motion for judicial notice about the case he wants to represent before the court, two days after Judge Beryl A. Howell declined Greenspan’s request on the grounds that he failed to satisfy the relevant conditions for the grant of a motion for emergency hearing, which he filed on Monday.

"The second motion was titled:

PLAINTIFF’S MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO FEDERAL RULE OF CIVIL PROCEDURE.

"The wordings reek of desperation that makes one wonder what business a Jewish American, who owns one obscure website in the United States, has in Nigeria’s affairs.

In his gambit to make the Washington judge reverse herself, Greenspan attached a discredited, fake story about Nigeria’s chief Justice, published by an online platform.

Then he prayed the court for the second time in 48 hours, to order the US agencies release President Tinubu’s documents to him.

“This Court need not hold a hearing to ensure that Defendants are held to their promise to produce documents by the “end of October.” With the end of October having arrived and with every day 24 hours closer to a final, binding decision by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, short of ordering the production of any documents already prepared for release, this Court should at least order Defendants to provide a Joint Status Report within 48 hours that explains their updated plan for producing responsive materials, and specifically whether any responsive materials are already redacted and ready for production”, he wrote.

"Mr Greenspan, you and your sponsors are surely not going to succeed in your desperate moves. You have tried, make sure your masters pay you."

Onanuga criticises Atiku, Obi

