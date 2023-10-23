The case involving Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar against President Bola Tinubu will be heard on Monday, October 23, at the Supreme Court

The apex court will decide the fate of the presidential hopefuls and reveal the actual winner of the 2023 presidential election

Interestingly, the court judges that will hear the appeals of the presidential hopeful are still intact and the panel are set to carry out their job as expected

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has reacted to reports that the seven-man panel constituted to hear the appeals by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election has resigned.

Atiku and Obi are challenging Tinubu's victory. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

On Monday, October 23, the apex court denied the reports that some members of the seven-man panel of justices withdrew.

Legit.ng understands that the court will also hear the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) appeal and Atiku's motion for permission to supply additional evidence, The Nation reported.

Some online platforms had reported that there was an alleged crisis in the court due to the purported refusal of some members of the panel to participate.

The reports claimed that five of the seven justices pulled out.

Supreme Court debunks rumours

But, speaking on the development, the Supreme Court faulted the reports, insisting that the panel was intact and was prepared to hear the cases on Monday.

“This is not true. The panel is ready. You will see all the Justices tomorrow (today). There is no crisis anywhere, as claimed by those online platforms.

“I assure you that the panel is intact and will hear the appeals on Monday,” Supreme Court’s Director, Press and information, Dr. Festus Akande, said.

Supreme Court Justice Musa Dattijo retires from bench

Meanwhile, Musa Dattijo, a justice of the Supreme Court, will officially retire from the bench on Friday, October 27.

This was announced in a statement by the apex court's spokesman, Festus Akande, on Sunday, October 22.

Legit.ng gathers that a valedictory court session would be held in honour of the set-to-retire judge on Friday.

List of Supreme Court judges to hear Atiku, Obi's appeal against Tinubu

In another report, the Supreme Court constituted a seven-member panel of justices to hear the appeal in the petitions filed by three presidential candidates challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The notices for the hearing were served on the flagbearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar; flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; and the Allied Peoples Movement, Chichi Ojei, in their quest to challenge the election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng