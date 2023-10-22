The PDP has expressed confidence that its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win at the Supreme Court in the case challenging President Bola Tinubu's election

The party believes the Apex Court will deliver justice based on the law, evidence, and circumstances presented before it

PDP spokesman Debo Ologunagba said Nigerians are optimistic that the Supreme Court will provide comprehensive justice in the matter

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win at the Supreme Court.

In a statement released by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Sunday, October 22, the PDP said it is confident of victory.

The PDP is confident of victory at the Supreme Court. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the Supreme Court will, on Monday, October 23, commence hearing on the appeal filed by the PDP and other parties challenging President Bola Tinubu.

"As the Supreme Court commences hearing on the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election Appeal, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is confident that guided by the provisions of the law, the body of evidence, circumstances and facts presented before it, the Apex Court will deliver justice in the matter," Ologunagba said.

"The PDP believes that the issues of the February 2023 Presidential election; the barefaced violation of rules and the laws, the brazen manipulations and falsifications in perversion of our electoral process have put our democracy in a precarious situation."

Supreme Court verdict: What Nigerians expect - PDP

The PDP further stated that Nigerians and the global community eagerly anticipate the Supreme Court's application of the law, including the Constitution of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, and INEC Guidelines and Regulations, to ensure the delivery of substantive justice in the case.

The opposition party expressed optimism that there is a strong hope that the apex court will reaffirm the Judiciary as the ultimate recourse for the common citizen, underlining its pivotal role in upholding democracy.

It reiterated that Nigerians are optimistic that the Supreme Court will provide comprehensive justice based on the law and the facts presented in the appeal.

Tinubu: Why Supreme Court can’t admit Atiku’s "fresh evidence"

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has argued that the Supreme Court cannot at this stage admit the fresh evidence sought to be tendered by Atiku.

The Nigerian leader urged the apex court to reject the purported fresh evidence Atiku and his party, the PDP, claimed to have obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU).

He added that not only is the new evidence strange to the proceedings, having not been presented during the trial, but Atiku and the PDP, who were joint petitioners at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), did not challenge the poll outcome on the ground of alleged forgery.

