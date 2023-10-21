FCT, Abuja - Court of Appeal, Nigeria (CoA) heard and determined some election appeals this week.

This is amid Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the President of the Court of Appeal, directing political parties and their lawyers to move all appeals arising from election petition cases across the country to the Abuja and Lagos divisions of the appellate court.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Court of Appeal of Nigeria is the intermediate Appellate Court of the Nigerian federal court system. The Court of Appeal decides appeals from the district courts within the federal judicial system, and in some instances from other designated federal courts and administrative agencies.

Appeal court judges are recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC), nominated by the President, and confirmed by the Senate. They are selected across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Legit.ng presents a list of election-related cases heard/determined at the Appeal Court from Friday, October 13 to Friday, October 20.

1) Natasha Akpoti's case

On Friday, October 13, the Court of Appeal reserved its judgement in the appeal brought before it challenging the decision of the lower tribunal in the Kogi Central Senatorial District election declaring Natasha Akpoti winner.

Akpoti, 43, flies the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2) Appeal court sacks Adamawa senator, Abbo

On Monday, October 16, the Court of Appeal set aside the decision of the Adamawa State National and House of Assembly Tribunal declaring Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo as the Senator representing Adamawa North. Abbo is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Reverend Amos Yohanna as the elected lawmaker.

3) Fate of LP’s Senator Kingibe uncertain

Then on Tuesday, October 17, the Court of Appeal, Abuja, adjourned the appeal brought before it by Philip Aduda (PDP) challenging the victory of Senator Ireti Kingibe (Labour Party, LP).

The panel led by Justice Daniel Kalio after listening to the arguments of the counsel, adjourned the matter to Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal reserved its judgement on the federal capital territory (FCT) Senatorial election appeal seeking to upturn the decision of the lower Tribunal in the case between Aduda and Sen. Kingibe.

4) Appeal Court gives verdict on Otti's case

On Friday, October 20, the Court of Appeal in Kano upheld the election of the Abia state governor, Alex Otti.

In its ruling, the appeal court dismissed the verdict delivered by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano. It would be recalled that the judgment delivered on May 18 by Justice M. N. Yunusa reportedly sacked the Abia governor.

5) Appeal court affirms Borno lawmaker’s election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, October 20, affirmed the election of the member of the House of Representatives for Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency of Borno State, Midala Balami.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of justices, dismissed an appeal that was brought before it.

