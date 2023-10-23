Ahead of the Imo State gubernatorial elections, the odds seem to favour the incumbent, Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Come Saturday, November 11, Governor Uzodimma will enter the quest for a second term in office.

However, Legit.ng has compiled four crucial factors that could seal him a place in the government house for another four years.

The much anticipated gubernatorial election in Imo State is gradually reaching its penultimate week.

Much has been said about the election as it will be a three-horse race between the incumbent, Governor Hope Uzodimma of the APC, Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party.

The Imo State Governorship Election is slated for Saturday, November 11. Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

However, political and electoral pundits have tipped the APC to retain the seat of power in the upcoming polls slated for Saturday, November 11.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights five factors that make the APC the front-runner to win the governorship elections.

1. Power of incumbency

Yes! The power of incumbency has been prevalent in the Nigerian political scene.

It will take ‘Mount Everest’ for a candidate of an opposition party to unseat a sitting governor in Nigeria.

Although it has happened before, it only occurs once in every election cycle.

With Uzodimma as an incumbent, he has all the major resources at his disposal, and his influence as the sitting governor will be unmatched.

2. LGA dominance

Similarly, the APC controls all the local government chairmen in Imo State.

This development gives the ruling party a more substantial edge over its competitors at the grassroots level.

The grassroot is regarded as the most important geographical location to woo electorates.

3. Support from Presidency

With support from the Presidency, the odds automatically swing in the favour of the APC.

President Bola Tinubu, over the years, has been known for his enthusiasm when it comes to party matters and his character to assert dominance at all times.

APC retaining the governorship seat with the support of the Presidency will be a no-brainer.

4. Influx of opposition decampees to APC

In June, Legit.ng reported that the APC poached seven top executives of the main opposition.

The defectors are former deputy chairman Imo PDP, Sir Martins Ejiogu; former state secretary Nze Ray Emeaña; and Former State vice chairman, Orlu Zone.

Earlier in April, it was gathered that APC received four House of Representatives members who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with over 3,000 of their followers into the APC at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri.

These PDP lawmakers include Hon. Bede Ekeh, Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya, and Hon. Henry Nwawuba.

Source: Legit.ng