Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost its key stalwarts in Imo state

About seven members of the PDP executive committee have resigned their membership from the party in the top southeast state headed by Hope Uzodinmma of the APC

The defectors told the governor that their decision to join the ruling was borne out of the burning desire to make Imo state better

All the seven former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee who resigned on Sunday, June 18, and dumped the party has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seven members are said to be top executives of the party in the top southeast state who are also part of the decision-making process of the party in Imo.

Uzodimma receives the seven PDP exco that defected to APC. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Details of the defectors who dumped PDP for APC

The defectors are; former deputy chairman Imo PDP, Sir Martins Ejiogu; former state secretary, Nze Ray Emeaña; Former State vice chairman Orlu Zone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Others are Barr. Chibuisi Obido; former state publicity secretary, Collins Opurozor; state woman leader, Mrs. Maria Mbakwe; state youth leader, Greg GOC Nwadike; former treasurer, Barr. Josiah Eze.

Governor Hope Uzodimma receives the PDP excos in APC

The PDP defectors formally met with Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Government House on Monday, June 19, Daily Trust reported.

In a statement, they presented to the Governor, the PDP exco disclosed that they joined the ruling APC due to their burning desire to make Imo state better.

They also said that they left PDP “to escape assassination.”

APC is open to receiving more members, Governrp Uzodimma says

Governor Uzodimma, while reacting to the development on his Facebook page, said "The APC is open to receiving more members into the progressives."

Watch the video below;

PDP crisis: “Don’t be far from me if you cross over,” Fubara hints at Wike’s defection to APC

In another development, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has urged his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, not to be far from him even if he crosses over to the other side of the political divide.

The governor made this assertion on Sunday, June 18, at a thanksgiving reception held in honour of Wike at his private residence in the state.

His appeal is coming amid speculations that Wike could dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng