President Bola Tinubu has taken a step to stop the US agencies from releasing crucial records regarding his residence in the country

Court filings showed Tinubu’s lawyers in the US have filed motions to appear in an ongoing freedom of information action lodged against the US organisations where records that may help answer questions about his real identity and decades-long endeavours are kept

This is coming ahead of the October deadline slated for the release of his files by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has filed an application against the release of his important records in the United States of America.

Tinubu makes move to block the release of his US documents by the FBI. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu moves to stop the release of his US documents

Tinubu filed a fresh motion before a United States District Court of Columbia to stop the country’s agencies from releasing records related to his residence in the country, Daily Trust reported.

The defendants in the suit are identified as the Executive Office for US Attorneys, the US Department of State, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Sahara Reporters confirmed that the application was brought by Tinubu as an intervenor following a Freedom of Information request dated July 21, 2022, made by an IT consultant, Aaron Greenspan.

Although the US agencies had reportedly claimed that the details of the president’s files would not be made public until 2026 for what was termed “unusual circumstances”, the applicants have however, continued to push for the early release of the documents.

Source: Legit.ng