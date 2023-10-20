Calls for President Bola Tinubu to step down from his presidency have intensified out of concern that further delays could lead to an embarrassing situation

It has been disclosed that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) are considering the release of his records

Comrade Timi Frank, a former spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has strongly advised President Tinubu to resign with dignity

FCT, Abuja - A former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on President Bola Tinubu to step down before the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States reveal his past actions and background, potentially causing embarrassment.

The FBI has announced its intention to disclose about 2,500 documents about President Tinubu from their database in October.

President Bola Tinubu has already taken legal steps to stop the release of his records with the FBI and CIA. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Several reports have confirmed that President Tinubu and his legal team have initiated legal measures to prevent the FBI, CIA, and other U.S. agencies from publicising these documents.

Reacting to this development, Frank expressed his confusion in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, October 20, questioning why Tinubu would try to obstruct the FBI and CIA from releasing information about him if he had nothing to conceal.

He argued that Tinubu's legal actions confirm the existence of significant records about him that he wishes to keep hidden from Nigerians and the global community.

Frank said:

“This move has confirmed that you have a serious criminal record that you don't want Nigerians or the world to know.

“So if you know you have a criminal background, then the right thing for you to do is to resign now before you are disgraced out of office by the imminent release of records of your past activities by the FBI and CIA."

Timi Frank sends message to US Court

Frank expressed his belief that the American court, where Tinubu is trying to obtain an injunction to prevent the release of his records, will treat him unfavourably, just like the Chicago court did.

He called on the American government and its institutions not to be deceived by Tinubu's attempts to conceal his past from Nigerians.

Frank praised the Chicago court for ordering the release of Tinubu's academic records and expressed confidence that the judges overseeing the current FBI and CIA cases would do what is right to allow Nigerians to learn about their President.

He urged the US judges to prioritize the law and the interests of Nigerians over personal interests.

Frank also called on Tinubu to cease using Nigerian taxpayers' money to pay foreign lawyers to defend him in cases related to identity and perjury.

Supreme Court fixes dates to determine Tinubu, Atiku's fates

In a different update, the Supreme Court has disclosed its decision to review the appeal made by Atiku Abubakar, a member of the PDP, against President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku is challenging the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which upheld President Tinubu's win in the presidential election held on February 25.

The PDP's presidential candidate has accused the president of submitting a fraudulent certificate from Chicago State University to INEC before the election.

