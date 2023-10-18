A recent statement by the Labour Party directed towards its legislators has got many talking on social media

While many maintained that the party is maintaining its ideology, others noted the opposition party is playing by the books of Nigerian politics

However, former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani described Labour Party's order as a patriotic statement, noting no lawmaker will return the National Assembly’s N160m SUV

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted after the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, condemned the N160m official vehicle being awarded to each of the 360 members of the House of Representatives.

Shehu Sani says LP lawmakers will not reject Tinubu's car gift. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

While urging his party lawmakers to reject the gifts, Abure described the action as the height of insensitivity.

Reacting via X page (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 18, the former Kaduna senator described Abure's order as "a patriotic statement".

Sani insisted that no lawmaker would reject such a car gift that was presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Assembly.

He tweeted:

"LP told their federal lawmakers to reject their allocated official vehicles. That is a patriotic statement. However, nobody is going to reject the vehicles."

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's statement as LP tells lawmakers to reject official vehicles

Nigerians took to the comment section of Shehu Sani's page on X and shared their thoughts on his position. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@Onyeckerous tweeted:

"At least, the Party is taking a stand against waste and financial rascality. Let's see those law makers that are principled enough to overcome greed."

@ExquisiteDemola tweeted:

"LP is just being mischievous. The party is a branch of the PDP and they share the ideologies and principles of the PDP."

@blessed_ajoke tweeted:

"Thanks for acknowledging its a patriotic statement but let's wait and see if they will reject or accept it. Don't jump into conclusion."

@itsneme tweeted:

"In this Nigeria economy?

"Even the person who releases the statement won't reject #160m SUV.

"LP stop playing abeg."

@Ice_tweetz tweeted:

"Lol. I don't think any lawmaker will reject the vehicle. None of them will."

@Anyetye1 tweeted:

"Playing to the gallery. I wait to see the lawmakers that will reject the vehicle."

@aliyuab85873011 tweeted:

"It's an eye service statement!!!

"Even their flag bearer will not reject that offer."

Shehu Sani slams CBN for lifting ban on importation of toothpicks, cement, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani, has criticised the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to lift the ban on the importation of toothpicks, cement and 41 other items.

Senator Sani described the decision as a "disastrous economic strategy" by those at the helm of affairs in the apex bank.

Sani reacts to alleged 'manhood stealing' in Abuja

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani has reacted to the alleged stealing of 'manhood' in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Senator Sani reacted via an X post on Saturday, October 7, noting that the frequent lynching of suspected manhood thieves was unruly.

Source: Legit.ng