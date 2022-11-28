Islamic adherents in the southwest region have been given a directive by the Muslim Rights Concern to vote Bola Tinubu

The Islamic group's director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said that the Yoruba Muslims have been suffering for decades

He said the group's support for Tinubu was hinged on the fact that the APC presidential candidate is the only known contestant from the region

FCT, Abuja - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has disclosed that Muslims in the southwest region have no other option than to support the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to become president in 2023.

`Vanguard newspaper reports that MURIC director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, made the disclosure on Monday, November 28 while addressing journalists at the University of Ibadan.

Professor Akintola said Muslims in the southwest have suffered in the past few years. Photo credit: MURIC

Akintola who addressed journalists at the sidelines of a send-forth and book presentation organised by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), said that the Yoruba Muslims have been suffering for decades.

He added that those who have either become president or vice president from the region are Christians.

The call for support for Tinubu, according to him, was hinged on the fact that he (Tinubu) he is the only known presidential candidate from the region.

His words:

“MUSWEN endorsed the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I want to affirm that MUSWEN has no other choice. They don’t have any other alternative.

“MURIC has said it earlier that we are supporting a Muslim presidential candidate from the southwest. Because, the Yoruba Muslims have suffered for decades. All those who have been either president or vice president are Christians.

“From Obasanjo to Diya to Shonekan and now to the current Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, all of them have been Christians.

“At this time, we are supporting MUSWEN for endorsing Tinubu. MURIC has said it earlier that we want a Muslim presidential candidate and since Tinubu has emerged as the APC candidate, the southwest Muslims has no other choice than to support him.”

