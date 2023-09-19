Northern Christians have commended President Bola Tinubu's choice of appointments in recent times

The All Christian Youths in Northern Nigeria (ACYNN) hinted that Tinubu surprised them with the positions he appointed Christians under his government

The group claimed Tinubu's move so far has shown his true promise of running an inclusive government

FCT, Abuja - Christians from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Christians into key positions in his government.

Northern Christians declare support for Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The All Christian Youths in Northern Nigeria (ACYNN) said despite the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu appointed George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Gen. Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other Christians in his government, The Guardian reported.

In a letter co-signed by its president, Dominic Alancha, and four others, on Monday, September 18, the youths said the appointments are a testament to the president’s incredible leadership style, centred on ingenuity and inclusivity, Vanguard report added.

The group, therefore, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu's administration in propelling Nigeria towards progress.

MURIC knocks Tinubu over appointments

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu was heavily criticised over the political appointments by his government in recent times.

While reminding him about his Muslim-Muslim ticket with Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) accused Tinubu of being biased with his appointments of mainly Yorubas and Christians to key positions in his government.

Tinubu appoints Muri-Okunola, Yakasai, 14 others as aides

In another development, Tinubu appointed Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Lagos State Head of Service, as his principal secretary.

The 51-year-old lawyer would reunite with Tinubu years after they worked together in Lagos state.

In 2001, Tinubu appointed him as a special assistant during his stint as governor of Lagos.

Tinubu also appointed several other special assistants recently including Tanko Yakasai, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and Moremi Ojudu.

Source: Legit.ng