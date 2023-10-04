The Nigerian government said it will provide N75,000 to 15 million vulnerable families in three months

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation said the funds would be disbursed in three tranches between October and December 2023

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, said her ministry has designed other social safety nets for Nigerians

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has revealed that the Nigerian government will empower 15 million families under the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme.

The minister stated this on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, during her visit to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

President Bola Tinubu and Humanitarian Affairs Miniter, Betta Edu Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

FG designs a cache of social intervention programmes

The information ministry’s spokesman, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, said on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, that the ministry had put different programmes in place to ease suffering among Nigerians.

She said that Edu will undertake various Social Protection Programmes under the National Social Safety Nets Programmes to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

According to Edu, the Nigerian government will provide shelter, nutrition, and other social safety nets for Nigerians affected by the humanitarian crisis.

She said under the poverty alleviation scheme, her ministry will launch several programmes to take Nigerians out of poverty.

Funds to be disbursed in three instalments

The Guardian reports that Edu revealed that the programmes include hunger, government enterprise, empowerment, grants for vulnerable groups, and renewed hope shelter programmes.

“She disclosed that the Federal government will empower 15 million households under the CCT programme with a total sum of N75,000 paid to each beneficiary in three instalments,” Iliya stated.

“Dr. Edu also stated that 1.5 million persons will benefit from the GEEP programme starting in October 2023. Each beneficiary will receive N50,000 under the GEEP Market Women, Trader, and Farmer loans project. The payments will be made in 3 phases of 500,000 persons in each phase,” the statement said.

Full list of goodies FG proposes to give Nigerians as palliative

