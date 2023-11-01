The recent request for loan approval made by the federal government of Nigeria headed by President Tinubu has been granted

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, approved the sums of 7.8 billion dollars and 100 million euros in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed 2022–2024 borrowing plan.

Why Tinubu is seeking $7.8Bn, €100M loan

The president had written to the Senate requesting consideration and early approval of the 2022-2024 External Borrowing Plan to ensure prompt implementation of projects, Channels TV reported.

This is coming barely two days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N2.17 trillion as the second supplementary budget for this year 2023, Vanguard reported.

BusinessDay reported that the proposed plan seeks to obtain a total of $7.8 billion and €100 million to fund various projects and programs across all sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, agriculture, security, employment generation, and health among others.

The president also revealed that the World Bank Group has expressed an interest in providing funding support of $1 billion and $2 billion to mitigate the economic shocks and recent reforms in the country.

Akpabio approved Tinubu's request during the Wednesday plenary and referred the plan to the committee of the foreign desk, finance, and national planning for further deliberation.

