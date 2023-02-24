The Appeal Court in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, has upheld the candidature of Senator Ishaku Abbo, to fly the APC senatorial ticket for Adamawa north in tomorrow's election

Yola, Adamawa - The court of appeal sitting in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, has cleared Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo to contest in the national assembly election scheduled for Saturday, February 25.

Abbo, who is currently representing Adamawa north at the national assembly, will be participating in the poll as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reported.

Court upheld the candidature of Senator Abbo Photo Credit: Senator Ishaku Abbo

Source: Twitter

What court said about Senator Abbo contesting with APC ticket in 2023 election

The ruling of the court of appeal set aside the decision of the state high court that upheld the expulsion of the senator from the ruling party, as earlier announced by the leadership of the APC in his home, Mubi north local government area.

Last month, the high court ruled that since Abbo has been expelled from the party by the council's exco, he can no longer be recognised as the party's candidate in the February 25 election.

The appeal court then dismissed the judgment of the lower court that upheld that that the APC had expelled the senator.

Justice Isaiah Olufemi Akeji of the appeal court invalidated the ruling of the high court, and its orders against Abbo were vacated.

According to the upper court, the lower court has no jurisdiction to hear the case, adding that Abbo can be re-elected through his party's ticket.

The executive of the APC in Mubi north suspended Abbo last year following his campaign against the party's presidential Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Source: Legit.ng