The BBC Global Disinformation Team is standing by its report that President Bola Tinubu did not forge his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate

The media outfit Complaints Team said it regrets that some people are unhappy about their findings on Tinubu's certificate

BBC said CSU confirmed Tinubu graduated from the university and there is no evidence he forged his certificate

London, England - The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has insisted that there is no evidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged his Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

This was contained in a letter signed by the BBC Complaints Team addressed to its Audience Member at the weekend, The Nation reported.

BBC stands by its findings that Tinubu’s CSU certificate not forged Photo Credits: @officialABAT/@ChicagoState

Source: Twitter

The media outfit said it stands by its findings despite complaints forwarded to it by certain individuals.

BBC expressed regret that some people are unhappy with “our findings on this matter”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We received a number of similar complaints and we regret that you are unhappy with our findings on this matter. We have looked into this and the BBC has not seen any evidence that the certificate was forged. We contacted the Chicago State University and they confirmed that Bola Tinubu graduated from the university in 1979 with a Bachelor’s degree. We believe our text piece has been informative and responsible, reporting known facts. We therefore stand by our journalism.”

No evidence Tinubu forged Chicago State University certificate, says BBC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the BBC Global Disinformation Team said there is no evidence that the CSU certificate that Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forged.

According to the BBC report, there was no evidence to support the claim made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, and one of his lawyers, Kalu Kalu, that the deposition and the diplomas released by CSU confirmed that the certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC was forged.

“Tinubu who attended CSU is same person”: CSU tells Atiku’s lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that CSU registrar, Caleb Westberg said the Tinubu who attended the university is the same as President Bola Tinubu.

The CSU registrar said the school was bombarded with many enquiries between five and 30 daily about Tinubu. He said the university never notified Tinubu about the flood of enquiries they received.

Tinubu’s coursemate at Chicago University swears affidavit

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, gave a fresh update concerning the authenticity of the certificate of Tinubu from the Chicago State University. Omokri said a Nigerian man identified as Olajide Adeniji had sworn an affidavit that he was a classmate of Tinubu at Chicago State University.

Source: Legit.ng