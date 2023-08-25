Laolu Akande, the former spokesperson to the immediate vice president Yemi Osinbajo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to address the issues of friction among new ministries

The former presidential aide, in an interview on Friday, said the issue of the duplication of portfolios in the area of innovation and social development should be addressed

According to Akande, President Tinubu need to prioritise comprehensive reforms of the civil servants

FCT, Abuja - Laolu Akande, the former senior special assistant on media and publicity to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately address the issue of duplications in the portfolios of his new ministers.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday morning, August 25, the former presidential aide said portfolios such as innovation and social development would lead to friction among the ministers if they are not immediately addressed.

Osinbajo's aide urges President Tinubu to address duplications in new ministries

Source: Twitter

According to Akande:

“We have the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy. That has to be sorted out.”

He stressed that it was important for President Tinubu to clarify the portfolios, adding that it would prevent possible clashes between ministers and ministries.

Reform civil servant now, Osinbajo's aide tells Tinubu

The former spokesperson to Osinbajo further urged President Tinubu to embark on comprehensive reforms of the civil servant, noting that it should be a priority in his government.

According to Akande, the emphasis should be on the performance-based evaluation system in Tinubu's government. He said clear measures should be developed to measure and assess the performance of civil servants in relation to career advancement.

Akande served as presidential aide between 2015-2019 and 2019-2023 to the immediate vice president, Osinbajo.

See the video of the interview here:

