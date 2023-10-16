Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of being a serial forger and liar

The PDP presidential candidate said Tinubu is a serial forger, who has forged every aspect of his life

Atiku said the President should not drag him into forgery because his change of name is well-documented

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of lying about every aspect of his life.

Atiku alleged that Tinubu is a serial forger, who had lied about his name, heritage, educational qualifications and work experience, Business Day reported.

Atiku alleged that President Tinubu forged and lied about every aspect of his life Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, issued on Sunday, October 15.

“The world has come to the inevitable conclusion that Bola A. Tinubu is a confirmed forger-in-chief on account of his serial forgeries and lies in the last 50 years.

“Bola A. Tinubu has forged and lied about every aspect of his life: his heritage, his name and date of birth, his education and certificates, and work experience.

“The discovery of Tinubu’s records at the Chicago State University and the court-ordered deposition in the United States is only the tip of the iceberg that has been the litany of his forgeries and lies.

Don't drag me into your forgery

According to TheCable, Atiku called on Tinubu to refrain from comparing himself to him.

The former vice president said his change of name is well documented in an affidavit from 1973.

Atiku said his change of name is as old as “the commencement of Tinubu’s life of forgeries and lies”

“The attempt by Bola A. Tinubu to drag Atiku Abubakar into his drowning arena of forgery must be seen for what it is: an attempt to minimise the allegations of forgeries that he has to contend with.

“Contrary to Bola A. Tinubu’s forgery shopping allegation against Atiku, it is on record that the change of name of the former Vice President reverting to Atiku Abubakar from Siddiq Abubakar is well documented in an affidavit dated 18th of August 1973, spanning over a period of 50 years, (which incidentally is as old as the commencement of Tinubu’s life of forgeries and lies), is in the public domain.

US Don Kperogi Lists 7 'Facts' on President's CSU Saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a popular columnist, Farooq Kperogi, shared what he calls “facts” about the storm over the authenticity of the credential Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kperogi said contrary to claims by opposition elements, Tinubu did not forge his credentials with INEC.

Atiku forged document submitted to INEC? US-based professor speaks

Kperog said going by “available facts”, Atiku did not forge documents presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu’s followers, in their bid to get even with Atiku, dredged up the PDP candidate's post-secondary school name change and are attempting to pass it off as evidence of school certificate forgery against him.

Source: Legit.ng