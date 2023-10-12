A lawyer, Tony Idoko, said Olanipekun Olukoyede was not suspended as EFCC secretary because of any wrongdoing or crime he committed

Idoko said Olanipekun has 20 years of leadership expertise and is very qualified to become the next chairman of the anti-graft agency

He also said the Presidency lifted the suspension after Olanipekun was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Panel

A lawyer, Tony Idoko, has revealed why the former secretary of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, is qualified to head the anti-graft agency.

Unconfirmed reports have it that Olanipekun is to be nominated as the substantive EFCC chairperson by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his name forwarded to the senate for the confirmation soon.

Lawyer says Olanipekun Olukoyede qualified to become EFCC chairman Photo Credits: @JayItsJam/EFCC Nigeria

Source: UGC

A group under the aegis of the Alliance for Good Governance and Due Process has kicked against the purported move by Tinubu, stating that Olukoye’s suspension alongside Ibrahim Magu by Justice Ayo Salami-led panel of inquiry disqualifies him from leading the anti-corruption agency.

Olanipekun not suspended for wrongdoing or crime

Reacting to the group’s allegations against Olanipekun, the lawyer said the former EFCC secretary “was not suspended because of any wrongdoing or crime he committed”, TheCable reported.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 11, Idoko said the allegations are attempts to “misinform the public”

He said Olukoyede’s suspension was because the Panel said it wanted unhindered access to documents in the affected officers' offices.

Idoko further stated that Olukoyede’s credentials surpass the “15 years’ cognate experience” necessary to occupy the position as he has “20 years of leadership expertise” ranging from “attorney and consultant, investigation and civil litigation of fraud and financial crimes”.

“It is also very instructive to state that the Presidency lifted the suspension after he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Panel. He was also further issued with a clearance letter to that effect.”

Tinubu reportedly set to appoint Olanipekun Olukoyede as the new EFCC chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu reportedly wants to appoint Olanipekun Olukoyede as the substantive EFCC chairperson, barring any last-minute change of plan.

A "top presidency source" said, “President Tinubu has chosen Olanipekun Olukoyede for appointment as substantive chairman of the EFCC".

another source also confirmed the development and hinted that Olukoyede’s appointment, which requires Senate confirmation, would be made public “very soon”.

Source: Legit.ng