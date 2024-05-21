Sabinus has shown that he is a lover of good things as he flaunted his new truck worth N70million

In a video which surfaced online, the skit maker was driving in the truck as he was spotted by a girl who called out his name

The big truck looked by an armour tank in grey colour, it was screaming class and wealth and oga Sabinus drove on

Skit maker, Emmanuel Ejekwu professionally known as Sabinus, has shown off his latest acquisition worth millions of Naira.

The content creator, who welcomed a child this year, was seen in Port-Harcourt driving his new truck, a Wrangler worth N70 million.

In the video, he was stopped by the police and after having a short conversion with the officer, he cruised off in his grey truck.

Sabinus flaunts his latest acquisition in Port Harcourt. Photo credit @mrfunny

Source: Instagram

Lady screams Sabinus's name

In the video, the voice of the lady making the recording was heard as the skit maker was passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She called out the name of the content creator accused of domestic violence and asked him to drop money for her.

Unfortunately, she was far from where Oga Sabinus was driving.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Sabinus driving his truck. Here are some of the comments below:

f@inesonhimself:

"See her small voice."

@chimamandazoe:

"Sabiwan."

@quamsexy:

"You fit sabi sabinus make he no sabi you."

@checkmate_bboy3ppz:

"Big boy."

@official__fon:

"Just be rich. As a man, just have money. That's all they see."

@_23cantgetright:

"Person don tell una say him na investor, una no believe."

@son_u_trust:

"This Sabinus too sabi, see him Mad Truck."

j@ust_kunle247:

"Sabinus no Sabi u."

@cassi_emama:

"Money they this game heheh he ."

@unbothered_emmy:

"Man so rich on a low."

Sabinus joins Lege Miami's dating show

In another entertainment news, Oga Sabinus was on Lege Miami's match-making show. The funny man expressed interest in Sharon Ooja and asked Lege to get her for him.

After he revealed his seriousness in getting the actress, Ooja in another episode of the show, also gave her conditions for accepting his proposal.

Source: Legit.ng