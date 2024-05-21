Meenah, the daughter of Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has achieved a significant milestone by graduating from university

A heartwarming video showed the proud father in attendance, beaming with joy as his daughter received her degree certificate

The family came together to capture the special moment, sharing a joyful photo to commemorate Meenah's achievement

Meenah, the daughter of Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, has accomplished something truly special—she has graduated from American University of Nigeria.

A heartwarming video shows her proud father beaming with joy as she accepts her hard-earned degree.

The happy family gathered together to capture this momentous occasion, sharing a wonderful photo that radiates their pride and happiness, as shared by @fabricblogger.

Who is Governor Dikko Radda?

Dikko Umaru Radda is a Nigerian politician and businessman, serving as the governor of Katsina State since May 2023.

Before his governorship, he was the Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Radda holds a Ph.D. in Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology from Ahmadu Bello University. He is affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC). His governance in Katsina focuses on enhancing economic development, improving infrastructure, and addressing security challenges.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User294859121293 wrote:

“Wallahi I think she is just 17 years Masha Allah.”

Waleeda Idrisi E:

“How old is she?”

Abba Bello Barau:

“She's 19.”

Ussy jr cr7:

“Congrats dear, kinje gda Ipy, ni munwuce cyprus nida uncle maitama.”

Khadijah yero:

“Congrats my brother.”

ASG lastdon:

“Congratulations graduation day mate.”

Limanimamu:

“Congratulations my dear luv.”

Mubarak Isyaku Dan Hadeja:

“Congratulations.”

