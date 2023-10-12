President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Olanipekun Olukoyede as the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the approval of the Nigerian Senate.

The anti-graft agency was created in 2003 by former president Olusegun Obasanjo to eradicate economic and financial crimes through prevention, enforcement and coordination.

Olanipekun Olukoyede: Ribadu, other EFCC Chairpersons since inception in 2003 Photo Credits: @JayItsJam/EFCC Nigeria/Nuhu Ribadu

Should the Senate confirm the appointment of Olukoyede, he will become the fifth chairman of the commission.

As reported by TheCable, @thecableindex, here is the list of all the EFCC chairpersons since its Inception in 2003

2003-2007: Nuhu Ribadu

According to the EFCC website, Mallam Ribadu was appointed as the pioneer chairman of the EFCC and was handed the monumental task to midwife the agency.

He headed the anti-graft agency for four years.

2008-2011: Farida Waziri

Farida Waziri is the second substantive chairperson and the first and only woman to occupy that position.

January 2008 Mrs Farida Waziri, AIG Retd, was appointed by

Former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua appointed Waziri as the EFCC Chairperson in January 2008.

She was cleared and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate in June 2008.

2012-2015: Ibrahim Larmode

Ibrahim Lamorde, DIG, Retd took over from Waziri in an acting capacity on November 23, 2011, and was confirmed as substantive Chairman of the EFCC on February 15, 2012, by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

President Muhammadu Buhari replaced Lamorde with Ibrahim Magu as the acting EFCC chairman On November 9, 2015.

Magu served as EFCC chairman for about 5 years in an acting capacity without being confirmed by the Senate.

2021-2023: Abdulrasheed Bawa

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Abdulrasheed Bawa, CFE, CAMS, as the new EFCC chairman and he was confirmed by the Senate, on February 24, 2021.

President Tinubu suspended Bawa as the chairman of the commission on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

2023 - : Olanipekun Olukoyede

