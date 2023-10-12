President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ola Olukoyede as the new chairman of Nigeria's anti-graft agency, EFCC

The appointment of Olukoyede followed the resignation of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the recently suspended chairman of the EFCC

If his appointment is approved by the Senate, Olukoyede would be the first Southern Nigerian chairman of the EFCC

If confirmed by the Senate, Olukoyede would serve in the capacity for a period of five years.

Things to know about new EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede

Below are six things you should know about the new EFCC chairman

The new appointee to head the EFCC chairman would be the first Southern Nigerian to Chair the anti-graft commission. Olukoyede was also reported to be a pastor at the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) President Tinubu's nominee for the position of the EFCC chairman was born on October 14, 1969. Olukoyede was born in Ikere-Ekiti, in Ekiti State, South-West Nigeria. The new appointee was a seasoned lawyer, had over 22 years experience in fraud management, compliance management and corporate intelligence. He had experience in the operation of the EFCC as he had earlier served as secretary of the anti-graft agency and chief of staff to the former chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu. Olukoyede is a member of the Fraud Advisory Panel of the United Kingdom (UK). The nominee was also a member of the Federal Government Technical Committee set up to reposition the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit. He previously worked as the firm of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the immediate past vice president of Nigeria.

