Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the PDP, has kicked against the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the substantial chairman of the EFCC

Bwala said President Bola Tinubu's decision to appoint Olukoyede as the new chairman of the anti-graft agency was against Section 2 of the EFCC ACT

The PDP chieftain explained that Olukoyede was a private lawyer whose experience cannot equate to the required 15 years of experience as a law enforcement officer in the EFCC Act

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election, has condemned the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by President Bola Tinubu.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in his reaction to the appointment, as announced by the presidency on Thursday, October 12, said the appointment was against Section 2 of the EFCC ACT.

PDP chieftain faults Olukoyede's appointment as EFCC chairman Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, Ola Olukoyede

Source: Twitter

3 Reasons Tinubu's appointment of Olukoyede is illegal

In a tweet on Thursday, Bwala listed three legal reasons why the appointment of Olukoyede's appointment went against Section 2 of the EFCC ACT.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He listed the three implications:

Been a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency, Must have 15 years cognate experience in law enforcement, and Must not be below the rank of assistant commissioner of police.

PDP chieftain kicks against Tinubu's appointment of Olukoyede

Bwala further argued that Olukoyede is a legal practitioner who has never worked nor belonged to any security or law enforcement agency.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria added that the EFCC Chairman designate did not have up to 15 years experience as a law enforcement officer as stipulated in the EFCC Act.

According to the PDP chieftain, Olukoyede is a private legal practitioner, a position that cannot be referred to as a law enforcement officer.

He twisted that:

"Not enough attending seminal courses as a private legal practitioner can equate to 15 years cognate experience contemplated by section 2 of the Act."

See the tweet here:

Olukoyede: Ex-Osinbajo staff, RCCG pastor, 7 other things about new EFCC chair

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ola Olukoyede as the new chairman of Nigeria's anti-graft agency, EFCC.

The appointment of Olukoyede followed the resignation of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the recently suspended chairman of the EFCC.

If his appointment is approved by the Senate, Olukoyede would be the first Southern Nigerian chairman of the EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng