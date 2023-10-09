Primate Elijah Ayodele revealed what would happen to Peter Obi at the Supreme Court in his quest to reclaim his mandate

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church predicted that Obi heading to the apex court is a complete waste of time

The man of God revealed that Bola Tinubu would defeat the former governor of Anambra state at the final court

The fate of Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has been predicted by a popular cleric.

Primate Ayodele says Tinubu will defeat Obi at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele reveals what will happen to Obi at the Supreme Court

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a fresh statement, disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will defeat Obi at the Supreme Court.

The cleric described Obi’s effort to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the final court "as a waste of time".

Recall that Peter Obi had first challenged the victory at the presidential election petition tribunal where he lost and decided to approach the Supreme Court.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele stated that the Supreme Court bid for Peter Obi "is dead on arrival".

He explained that Peter Obi could have won the election but he didn’t do the right thing at the appropriate time and this led to his eventual loss at the presidential election, PM News reported.

Source: Legit.ng