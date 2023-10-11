Determined to remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is 'pursuing justice' at the Supreme Court

Atiku's former ally, Peter Obi (Labour Party, LP) is following the same route and is believed to have approached the apex court too

Speaking on the disputed Nigerian poll, Demola Olarewaju, a chieftain of the PDP, insinuated that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, wouldn't want to miss "an opportunity to contribute firmly to electoral jurisprudence" in the country

FCT, Abuja - A prominent member of the PDP in Lagos state, Demola Olarewaju, has said he does not see how the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, “would recuse himself from sitting on” the panel that will hear and give judgement on the cases brought by the opposition.

The cases are against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

All eyes are on the Supreme Court of Nigeria as Atiku and Obi seek to unseat President Tinubu. Photo credits: @IU_Wakilii, @officialABAT

PDP chieftain's expectation ahead Supreme Court's hearing

Legit.ng reports that rumours started circulating on Tuesday, October 10, that Justice Inyang Okoro of Akwa Ibom state origin has been selected to head the Supreme Court's panel that'll decide the 2023 presidential election cases.

The speculators said "the Supreme Court currently has about 11 Justices out of which seven are expected to make the panel".

Those circulating the claim stated that Ariwoola, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and one other judge have recused themselves from the panel.

Apparently reacting to the speculation, Olarewaju, who is the Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to Atiku Abubakar, indicated that Ariwoola would not want to miss “such an opportunity to contribute firmly to electoral jurisprudence” in Africa's most populous nation.

The PDP chieftain expressed hope that the anticipated verdict of the Supreme Court will “be a blessed one for Nigeria”.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, October 10:

“I don't see how CJN Ariwoola would recuse himself from sitting on that panel. Not sure any CJN ever misses such an opportunity to contribute firmly to electoral jurisprudence.

"May their judgement be a blessed one for Nigeria.”

