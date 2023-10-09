Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer can never be president of Nigeria, a popular cleric declared

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, made this statement as he declared also that Bola Tinubu will defeat Obi at the Supreme Court

The cleric noted that the former Anambra governor had missed his chance of ruling the country which has affected the Igbos, noting he didn't do the right thing at the right time

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has made a statement regarding Peter Obi's presidential fate.

According to Primate Elijah Ayodele, Peter Obi will never become the president of Nigeria again. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Ayodele reveals why Obi will never be president of Nigeria

The renowned cleric maintained that Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, will not become the president of Nigeria.

The cleric made this assertion in a statement issued by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, adding that the Igbos won’t produce Nigeria’s president in 2027, PM News reported.

In the statement, Primate Ayodele emphasized that Obi had missed his chance to rule Nigeria and that his matter at the Supreme Court regarding the presidential election, "is futile".

Primate Ayodele stated thus:

“Peter Obi can’t win the case and won’t be president of Nigeria. His case will be thrown out. Obi would have won the election but he didn’t do the right thing at the appropriate time.

‘This is just medicine after death, waste of money and resources. The people pushing Obi are spiritually blindfolded. The person that is on the presidential seat is powerful than Obi spiritually. Even In 2027, no Igbo will become president, Obi has missed it.”

Source: Legit.ng