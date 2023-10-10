The PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar who is currently challenging the election victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court, has tackled his administration's new move

Atiku condemned Tinubu's appointment of five new media aides, noting more aides won't save the president

The former vice president noted that Tinubu's recent appointment was a confirmation that the president is planning to "unleash a propaganda unit"

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent appointments.

Atiku claims Tinubu is planning to unleash a propaganda unit with his new media advisers. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku tackles Tinubu over new appointments

The PDP chieftain disclosed that "Tinubu's appointment of more media aides, would not save the “sinking” reputation of the president, Premium Times reported.

“Not even a thousand media aides can save the reputation of President Bola Tinubu, which is currently drowning in scandals,” Atiku said.

In a statement by his special assistant on public communications, Phrank Shaibu, on Monday, October 9, Atiku said the appointments were a confirmation that the Tinubu administration was on the verge of unleashing a propaganda unit, Leadership report added.

Recall that on Monday, presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, announced in a statement that Tinubu had approved the establishment of a new media directorate and the appointment of five new aides.

“Not even a thousand media aides can save the reputation of President Bola Tinubu, which is currently drowning in scandals,” Shaibu said.

He added that the appointments were a confirmation of his 18 September statement, where he revealed that Tinubu’s government was on the verge of unleashing a propaganda unit.

Shaibu said:

“They can only like the character, Squealer, in Animal Farm, succeed at increasing the quantities of food available to the community only on paper.”

Tinubu speaks amid Chicago State University certificate saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu on Monday, October 9, said his administration is determined to move Nigeria forward.

Tinubu spoke amid the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate controversy revved by former vice-president and presidential candidate of the he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the February 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

The Nigerian president received a briefing from George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), at the State House on Monday.

Atiku calls on Kwankwaso, Peter Obi to support him

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, has called on Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Labour Party and NNPP to join him in his fight against President Bola Tinubu

The former vice president said many Nigerians are looking up to them to respect and defend the rule of law

Atiku then extended the call to religious, traditional and political leaders, adding that it was a national call for probity.

Source: Legit.ng