President Bola Tinubu on Monday morning, October 9, met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume

During the meeting, the president received a briefing from the former Benue governor at the Aso Villa, State House, Abuja

This comes amid a certificate attestation controversy involving the president in recent weeks

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, October 9, said his administration is determined to move Nigeria forward.

Tinubu spoke amid the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate controversy revved by former vice-president and presidential candidate of the he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the February 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku alleged that Tinubu forged his CSU diploma.

There is an ongoing legal battle between Atiku and Tinubu as the PDP candidate hunts for the president's educational records in the US.

Tinubu focused on moving Nigeria forward

The Nigerian president received a briefing from George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), at the State House on Monday.

He asked for support "to achieve the great task of positioning Nigeria for progress".

Tinubu wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Moving Nigeria Forward.

"Received a briefing from SGF Akume at the State House this morning.

"All hands must be on deck in the great task of positioning our dear nation for progress."

CSU saga: APC chieftain slams Atiku

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Muritala, the general secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Germany chapter, described Atiku’s US expedition as “an unnecessary attempt to divert attention from other pressing national issues”.

He insinuated that Atiku, who was defeated in the 2023 poll according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was only trying to distract the Tinubu administration from governance.

Chicago State University: Kperogi defends Tinubu

Earlier, Farooq Kperogi, a prominent US-Nigerian columnist, claimed Tinubu did not commit forgery in the legal sense of the term.

Kperogi, in his column on Saturday, October 7, stated that certificates are ‘legally worthless’ in the United States.

He added that the Nigerian leader was only “careless” to have submitted a document printed by a third-party vendor to INEC.

