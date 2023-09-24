The ruling of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf has been said to be filled with errors

Two law professors faulted the verdict declaring APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the election

The law experts said the panel brought the law profession into ridicule and expressed emotional support for the APC in their judgement

Some law professors have reacted to the verdict of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

As reported by Vanguard, the law professors faulted the verdict declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the Saturday, March 16 gubernatorial election.

Kano tribunal gave unprofessional judgement

But reacting to the judgement, Professor of Law, University of Ibadan, Professor S O Adegoke there were errors in the tribunal judgement and that the language used in the judgement showed that the panel had emotional support for the APC.

“One could be forgiven to think the judgement was prepared by card-carrying members of the APC, the language used clearly showed malice against the NNPP and it is by far the most unprofessional judgement I have seen in my 38 years in this profession.”

Judicial Council need to investigate Kano tribunal judgement

Also, the Acting Head of Department of Law, University of Maiduguri, Professor Tijjani Buba, described the tribunal judgement as a disgrace to the law profession.

Buba said the Judicial Council need to probe the verdict by the Kano tribunal as a matter of urgency.

“I think the people who wrote that Tribunal judgement have a motive to disgrace the law profession and cause disrepute. It is the only explanation for this shameful narration as a judgement. I urged the National Judicial Council to investigate this issue as a matter of urgency.”

