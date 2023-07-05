Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed what the President Bola Tinubu-led government will do regarding its case at the ongoing election petition tribunal

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church disclosed that Tinubu's FG will frustrate the tribunal's verdict so that the truth will not prevail at last

Primate Ayodele advised the election tribunal to consider a rerun or another presidential election

There is a new revelation regarding the activities of the tribunal. The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Wednesday, July 5th, urged the presidential election petition tribunal to consider a rerun or another presidential election.

In his 2023 edition of prophecies, ‘Warnings to the nations,' Ayodele said a rerun or fresh presidential election would restore the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system.

Primate Ayodele says only God can remove Tinubu as he speaks on what Tribunal should do next.

Source: Facebook

What Tribunal should expect from Tinubu's government, Primate Ayodele reveals

The man of God disclosed that the present government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will frustrate every plan of the election tribunal to make a judgment against it, Daily Independent reported.

He said,

“This government will do so many things to see that this Tribunal has no place. The President is ready to see that whatever it takes to keep him in office, no matter the charges of fraud in the election, such challenges will be met.

“It is only God that can remove him. I foresee that judges will be compromised on this matter unless God touches their hearts. No one except God can remove the President from office. He is desperate to do anything to see that nobody removes him.”

Ayodele warned that if the Tribunal fails to do the needful, it will affect the image of the judiciary and the electoral body will no longer be seen as an unbiased empire.

Tribunal: President Tinubu tenders crucial documents as evidence against Obi, Atiku

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his legal team are not leaving any stone unturned in the ongoing presidential election tribunal.

On Tuesday, July 4, the president opened his defence against the petition of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Over the last 48 hours, President Tinubu, through his legal team, has tendered a series of documents as evidence to counter the petition of his opponents.

Tribunal admits crucial evidence in Tinubu, Shettima’s defence

Meanwhile, the defence of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima at the presidential election tribunal has been greeted with good news.

In the opening defence of the duo on Wednesday, July 5, their lawyer tendered a letter that was admitted as evidence.

The letter was reported to have contained the voluntary resignation letter of Shettima as the APC candidate for the Borno Central senatorial District.

