Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement for Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church said going to the Supreme Court is a waste of money for Obi and Atiku

The clergyman added that Atiku and Obi cannot win President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed what the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should expect at the Supreme Court.

Primate Ayodele said Obi and Atiku going to the Supreme Court is a waste of money because they cannot overturn the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PM News reported.

Primate Ayodele says ‘’Peter Obi and Atiku cannot win at the Supreme Court” Photo Credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele/Mr Peter Obi/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Going to Supreme Court is waste of money

The clergyman stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday, September 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

‘’Going to the Supreme Court is like throwing a billion naira into the fire. I told them Tinubu was ready but they didn’t listen.’’

‘’Peter Obi and Atiku cannot win at the Supreme Court, they should forget it and wait for another election. They ought to have learnt their lessons now so they can prepare well for the next election.’’

Obi, Atiku didn’t take right step

He added that God wanted to take power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but the opposition didn’t take the right step.

Primate Ayodele said what Nigeria needs at the moment is not the Supreme Court judgment.

‘’What Nigeria needs now is not the Supreme Court judgment; the opposition didn’t listen at the very initial stage. Politics is more than what to play, it’s a mixture of prayer, effort and struggle. Atiku and Obi were not ready for this election, God wanted to take power from the ruling party but the opposition didn’t take the right step.’’

Primate Ayodele predicts tribunal's outcome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele predicted the outcome of the ongoing presidential election tribunal.

The prediction is contained in the 2023/2024 edition of his annual prophecy book ‘Warnings To The Nations’, launched on Saturday, July 1, at his Lagos church.

The cleric hinted that the 2023 presidential election would be nullified, stating that the best option would be to conduct a rerun or a fresh election or "leave it the way it is".

Tribunal gives final verdict on Tinubu’s election

The Presidential Election Petitions Court on Wednesday, September 6, affirmed the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the court's final judgement, Tinubu has been returned as the actual winner of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election victory.

Source: Legit.ng