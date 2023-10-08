Aviation minister Festus Keyamo has said Atiku cannot prove the certificate forgery allegations against President Bola Tinubu unless the vendor who issued the replacement certificate denies its authenticity

Keyamo stressed that the burden of proof lies with the accuser and suggested that Atiku must find and present the vendor who issued the replacement certificate to validate his claims

Additionally, Keyamo characterised Atiku's recent speech at his press briefing as a valedictory address, suggesting that it signifies his retirement from politics

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, has said the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cannot prove certificate forgery against President Bola Tinubu unless the vendor who issued the replacement certificate denies the document.

President Tinubu's certificate has been a subject of controversy as his rivals in the 2023 elections look for ways to get him sacked by the court.

The Nigerian leader obtained his certificate from Chicago State University (CSU) upon graduating from the institution.

The registrar of CSU, Caleb Westberg, stated in a deposition that replacement certificates are issued, and the one obtained by the president in 1997 matches the university's format.

Atiku who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed a case in the US seeking President Tinubu's academic records, alleging that he forged his academic certificate.

He is also appealing the presidential election petitions tribunal verdict affirming Tinubu's victory and is seeking to introduce the president's records as new evidence.

He who alleges must prove, says Keyamo

Commenting on the development via a post on X on Sunday, October 8, Keyamo said Atiku must find the vendor who issued the replacement certificate to find out if it is genuine or not.

He said Atiku's claim of forgery is "useless" until the vendor that issued the replacement certificate to Tinubu denies its authenticity.

“And it is the duty of the accuser to fish out the said vendor and get that evidence. It is not the other way round. He who alleges must prove.

“This is the simple principle I laid down in 2019 during our defence of President Buhari that has been so mischievously celebrated as if they have hit the bull’s eye," the senior lawyer said.

Atiku is retiring from politics, says Keyamo

On Thursday, October 5, Atiku held a World Press Conference where he talked about his lawyers' findings from Tinubu's academic records released to them.

However, Keyamo described Atiku's speech at the conference as a valedictory speech, saying it signified that he was retiring from politics.

Atiku files fresh 'evidence' of forgery against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku filed fresh 'evidence' of forgery against President Tinubu.

According to a statement on Saturday, October 7, by Phrank Shaibu, an aide on communications to the PDP candidate, Atiku claimed that the diploma (certificate) of the Chicago State University (CSU) used by Tinubu which the president submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before or to the 2023 general election, is fake.

He insisted that the document was forged.

