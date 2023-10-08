President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten the support of former senators of the All Progressives Congress in his ongoing legal battles

At least 107 ex-Senators led by Senator Basheer Lado gave their backing to the president, urging the public to maintain decorum and allow space for the law

The ex-lawmakers said President Tinubu should not be moved by his current ordeals as great world leaders like Barrack Obama faced the same thing

FCT, Abuja - One hundred and seven former All Progressives Congress (APC) senators have called for caution and respect for the rule of law in the ongoing certificate scandal surrounding President Bola Tinubu.

This was contained in an open letter released in Abuja on Sunday, October 8, by the leader of the ex-lawmakers, Senator Basheer Lado.

He said:

“We, the 107 APC Non-Serving Senators group wish to address the current situation facing our esteemed President, Distinguished Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, with the utmost respect for due process and the principles of justice.

“We believe it is essential to emphasize the need for caution and a commitment to the rule of law during this period."

The former senator from Kano State described Tinubu as a dedicated leader with unmatched distinction and integrity.

He stated that the current ordeals of President Tinubu were normal and that it is not uncommon because other world leaders face the same crisis fuelled by the opposition to gain power.

APC senators commit to Tinubu

The lawmaker gave instances of former President Barrack Obama of the United States, who faced allegations about his birth and citizenship.

Senator Lado said:

“The former US President Barack Obama, during his tenure faced unfounded allegations questioning his place of birth and citizenship,notably referred to as the ‘birther’ controversy.

“We draw important lessons from President Obama’s response to this challenge."

Senator Lado reiterated that all the progressives remain solidly behind President Tinubu as he urged the public to exercise patience and allow the law to take its due course in this ongoing matter.

CSU: Atiku’s aide accuses Tinubu’s men of using forgery to cover forgery

Meanwhile, more allegations have begun to heap on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's camp in the ongoing legal battle over his certificate from the Chicago State University (CSU).

Paul Ibe, a media aide of Atiku Abubakar, accused President Tinubu's men of twisting the narrative of the whole CSU saga.

President Tinubu is expected to go head-to-head with Atiku in the final round of legal battle between the two political titans.

