The controversy over the authenticity of certificates obtained at the Chicago State University (CSU) in Illinois, United States by President Bola Tinubu in 1979 continued to generate reactions from notable Nigerians

While some pitched their tents with the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, others asserted that President Tinubu’s records at the CSU were in order

They noted that Alhaji Atiku’s expedition in the American institution was a mere wild goose chase

Chicago, USA - Farooq Kperogi, a prominent US-Nigerian columnist, has said President Bola Tinubu did not commit forgery in the legal sense of the term.

Kperogi, in his column on Saturday, October 7, stated that certificates are ‘legally worthless’ in the United States.

Photo credits: Farooq Kperogi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Chicago State University: Kperogi defends Tinubu

He said considering Caleb Westberg, the registrar of the Chicago State University (CSU) validated President Tinubu’s studentship under oath, corroborated by his transcript and former classmate, “that is all that matters”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

“Certificates are not used as legal proof of graduation from any school in America and therefore can't be forged in the legal sense of the term. Only transcripts can be used as legal documents to validate the genuineness of claims to have attended institutions, including secondary schools.

“Had Tinubu presented a counterfeit transcript to support his claim of graduating from CSU when he didn’t, or merely to claim a higher GPA than he actually earned even when he graduated from there, that would have been forgery in the legal sense of the term, which is understood to mean “Criminal falsification by making or altering an instrument with intent to defraud.”

“In this context, “intent to defraud” would mean Tinubu wanted to pass himself off as a university graduate when he wasn’t. But he is. His transcript says he is. The registrar of the university said under oath that he is. A classmate of his said under oath that they graduated from the school the same year. That’s all that matters.”

Kperogi's fresh stance is a contradiction to his earlier declaration, where he explained that the certificate that Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was inconsistent with the certificates CSU issued in 1979 and subsequently, which he said indicates that Tinubu forged his certificate.

Chicago saga: Omokri writes letter to PDP

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the PDP wrote a letter to his party.

Omokri, in the letter, claimed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), “knew he could not win” the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng