The Chicago State University (CSU) released President Bola Tinubu’s college transcript which showed that the pre-qualification papers to the university belonged to a woman

The CSU said the Nigerian leader used a Southwest College transcript and was admitted to the institution

However, the college transcript was marked ‘f’, denoting female while the Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians know, is a ‘m’, male

FCT, Abuja - Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Afolabi has said a mixup at the Chicago State University (CSU) is the reason the president’s certificate indicates “F” meant for a female.

President Tinubu's academic certificate obtained from the CSU has been the subject of hot controversy in recent days, especially as the legal battle extended to the United States of America (USA).

President Bola Tinubu's election as Nigeria's president is being challenged by the opposition.

Tinubu's lawyer opens up on wrong gender

Speaking on Television Continental (TVC) on Thursday, October 5, Afolabi cleared the air on the gender error.

He said:

“The transcript that was provided by Southwest College indicated F. It was clear. All of the other particulars did match the information of President Bola Tinubu. Now, the registrar was interviewed on why the discrepancies. He said the person applying for the school ticked the box of a male not a female and when the admission letter was issued it was issued to Mr Tinubu.

“When the question was put to Dr West Brown, he said it is not unusual for universities to mix up. He (West Brown) has been to several universities. It is possible.”

Atiku, Obi told to release academic records

