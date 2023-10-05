An emerging report has revealed that Nigerians are now being labelled cheats in other countries.

This was revealed by Ogun State governorship aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi.

He stated this during a live telecast of the Channels TV late-night programme, "Politics Today".

FCT, Abuja - Former Ogun State governorship aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has revealed that Nigerians are now labelled as cheats overseas due to the controversy trailing the academic certificate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the Chicago State University (CSU).

He stated this on Thursday, October 5, while speaking as a guest on Channels TV's late-night program, "Politics Today".

President Bola Tinubu is going through one of the toughest legal battles of his political career. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Sowunmi reiterated the allegations of his principal, Atiku Abubakar, who claims President Tinubu forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for his screening in the 2023 presidential polls.

As reported by Channels TV online, Sowunmi said:

“People in England are telling me now that nurses are going to have to do their nursing qualification examination because we have now become a nation of cheaters. Do you know why? We have now become a nation of duplicitous people.

“Even in the backend of some countries, the governments are whispering behind our back.”

Sowunmi trolls CSU

The PDP chieftain also aimed a dig at the American institution at the centre of the whole controversy.

He said:

“Must we now get to a position in the world where we are sending thousands of emails to one institution to ask for the same record that could have been produced?

“Did you read the deposition? Even the school itself must bury its head in shame. The school has a right to say ‘This is totally the position we have and be unambiguous about it.’ They can’t write that the deposition in a manner.”

Tinubu’s Aide Trolls Atiku Over ‘World Press Conference’ Without PDP Governors

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar has been urged to heal from his loss to President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential polls.

Olusegun Dada, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, made this appeal via a social media post.

He also stated that the absence of state governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Atiku World Press Conference wasn't a sign of good luck.

Source: Legit.ng