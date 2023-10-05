Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been told to rest his legal battle against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The presidential bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Tinubu of forgery

Atiku, who won a suit against Tinubu at a US court requesting his academic records, would present them before the Nigerian Supreme Court for an appeal of the election tribunal

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his continuous investigation and legal actions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku, who has been at loggerheads with President Tinubu, filed a suit in a US court requesting the academic records of President Tinubu from CSU to back his forgery allegations against the latter.

Atiku Abubakar is set to present the academic records of President Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

The former Vice President is set to use these documents at the Supreme Court after his claims were earlier dismissed at the presidential election petition court (PEPC).

Atiku has maintained that the academic certificate President Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for his screening as a candidate was forged.

APC tackles Atiku

Meanwhile, the ruling party spokesperson, Felix Morka, stated that Atiku's continuous hunt for Tinubu's ouster from the presidency was motivated because his career was at a standstill.

Morka stated this on Thursday, October 5, while speaking as a guest of the ARISE TV breakfast programme, "The Morning Show".

According to Daily Trust, he said:

“Atiku Abubakar’s political career has come to a standstill. The sun has set on his career. And I think he needs to realise it. He served this country as vice president. He held other positions. That is enough for any individual in this country, who is politically active. I appreciate his service, but he needs to rest this matter."

“There is nothing out of CSU that even begins to suggest that this president, as a student and now as a president, did anything that is questionable or put into question his claims to having graduated from the CSU.”

Atiku reveals Nigerian who inspired him to go after Tinubu’s Chicago certificate

Meanwhile, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has revealed the Nigerian who inspired him to go after President Bola Tinubu's certificate at Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku said the late Human Rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, inspired him to inquire about Tinubu's certificate.

The former vice president disclosed this during a press conference on Thursday, October 5.

