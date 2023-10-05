Atiku Abubakar of the PDP is not done with this legal battle against Bola Tinubu and his quest to seek justice

On Thursday, October 5, the PDP flagbearer held a press conference where he discussed various issues on the 2023 election issues and his findings from Chicago State University

However, Atiku's lawyer made a shocking revelation about the president's document submitted to INEC in the 2023 poll

FCT, Abuja - A lawyer to the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election has slammed fresh allegations against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku's lawyer claimed Tinubu forged his certificate. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, October 5, Atiku's lawyer accused President Tinubu of submitting a forged degree certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2023 election.

Channels TV reported that the lawyer, Kalu Kalu, said this during a press conference held by Atiku after the Chicago State University (CSU) released the president’s academic records to him.

Although Tinubu and his supporters have denied the allegations of forgery, Mr. Kalu explained that the released document backs the forgery claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Asked what the documents show, he said:

“One, that Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC.

“The same document has it that the owner of that document is a black American and (in) the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship which means it does not belong to him. Then, the same document, oral deposition, said the A in Bola A Tinubu is Ahmed but the NYSC certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle. I don’t know where Adekunle emerged from.”

Atiku reveals Nigerian who inspired him to go after Tinubu’s Chicago certificate

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, said the late Human Rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, inspired him to go after the certificate of President Tinubu at Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku stated this while speaking at a press conference on Thursday, October 5, Daily Trust reported.

The former Vice-President said it should not have taken weeks or months for security agencies to verify the certificates of candidates who present themselves for higher office.

Atiku calls on Peter Obi, Kwankwaso to join him in removing Tinubu

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar called on his counterparts in the Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso in his move to unseat President Tinubu.

The former vice president made the call while delivering his world press conference monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 5, on his recent revelation concerning the academic record of Tinubu at the Chicago State University.

Atiku also called on traditional rulers and political and religious leaders to join him in his campaign against President Tinubu in relation to his academic records at the CSU.

Source: Legit.ng