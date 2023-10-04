President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to vacate his role as President of Nigeria and chairman of ECOWAS

Comrade Timi Frank, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this call on Wednesday, October 4

According to Comrade Frank, the frequent allegations of forgery against the President do not justify his stay in power as he urged the US, UK and others to intervene

FCT, Abuja - A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the United States, the United Kingdom and other international communities to intervene in the controversy laced around President Bola Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago States University (CSU).

Frank, in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 4, in Abuja, made this call in reaction to the allegation that President Tinubu forged the certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2023 presidential polls.

Comrade Frank tackles Tinubu with constitutional reference

Frank urged President Tinubu to vacate the seat of authority while referring to the constitutional stipulations of Section 137(1)(j), which states that no one would be legitimately elected as President of Nigeria if the person has “presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

He said:

“We also call on the authorities of ECOWAS to ask him to vacate the office of the chairman, otherwise, every decision that ECOWAS will take under his leadership will be null and void and will not be respected.

“He can no longer and must not be allowed to proceed as ECOWAS chairman or engage in negotiation on behalf of ECOWAS because it will not be legitimate.”

He further alleged that President Tinubu’s action negates democratic standards and charters to which Nigeria, ECOWAS and all AU members subscribe.

Frank said Tinubu’s continuous stay in power will drive away prospective investors while noting that the image of the President would continue to “militate against the nation’s economic growth until he vacates office to save Nigeria from continuous embarrassment.”

Chicago University Certificate Saga: Tinubu’s Foreign Affairs Minister reacts

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged to forget about the controversy surrounding the academic records of President Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

This Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar said this during a live telecast on Channels TV breakfast programme, 'Sunrise Daily'.

He stated that more important national issues need adequate attention rather than a certificate conversation.

