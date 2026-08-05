DJ Chicken's lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, appeared with the content creator on a TikTok live roughly 15 days after his release from Kirikiri prison

The lawyer publicly praised DJ Chicken for becoming law-abiding, joking that Nigeria might soon give him an award for good citizenship

Fans flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions to the lawyer's glowing assessment of his client

About two weeks after disc jockey-turned content creator DJ Chicken was released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos, his lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, is already singing his praises.

DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, had been held at the facility after making a death threat against Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

DJ Chicken's lawyer speaks about the content creator's transformation following his release from prison. Photo:djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken was released on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, having met the bail conditions set by a Magistrate Court in the Ogba area of Lagos.

Roughly 15 days later, the content creator and his lawyer appeared together on a TikTok live session filmed inside DJ Chicken's car, where Stephen took the opportunity to commend his client's transformation.

Lawyer hypes DJ Chicken's new behaviour

During the live session, the lawyer told DJ Chicken directly that he was proud of him, insisting that the troublesome version of the popular content creator was firmly in the past.

"Now you've changed, you're now a good citizen. In fact, very soon the country will give you an award," Stephen told his client.

A bemused DJ Chicken responded simply with "Amen," prompting his lawyer to elaborate further.

"Award of being the most law-abiding in Nigeria," Stephen added, before declaring, "You cannot — you can't even see Chicken causing trouble again."

The video drew plenty of attention online, with many finding the exchange between the lawyer and his client particularly amusing.

Watch the video of DJ Chicken's lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, singing praises of the content creator for his new transformation after being released from Kirikiri prison below:

Fans react to the viral clip of DJ Chicken and his lawyer

Social media users did not hold back their thoughts on the unusual display:

@captionqueen_:

"Which award? We wen never break the law never get award, dey play"

@rukkythegreat:

"Olohun Anu o🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣lawyer who u offend because them give u client like chicken."

@riskayaholaniyi:

"The lawyer dey hype him client 😂"

@sayo_dgreat:

"This lawyer don tire Kaii he needs vacation"

@tolaniyusuf:

"As e dey enter the right ear, e dey comot from the left😂😂😂😂"

@mz_lemmy:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ati lawyer and client ori mejeji ti gbale 😂😂"

@__bashyd:

"Is he aware that he's the one they are talking about ??"

DJ Chicken's lawyer reacts to the content creator's conduct after his release from prison. Photo: djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Lawyer warns DJ Chicken after prison release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial Nigerian content creator DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, regained his freedom on Tuesday, July 21, after meeting his bail conditions.

His lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, quickly cautioned him not to discuss the ongoing case publicly and emphasised the importance of attending all court hearings.

Stephen also warned DJ Chicken against jumping bail, reminding him that his legal troubles are far from over.

Source: Legit.ng