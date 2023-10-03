A PDP Chieftain, Reno Omokri, has urged critics of President Bola Tinubu to desist from digging into his academic records

The former presidential aide noted that there are many ways to unseat the President than trying to find errors in his academic records

According to Omokri, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP would be a better president than Tinubu, but that does not mean that Tinubu did not finish at Chicago State University

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the critics of President Bola Tinubu to stop questioning his certificate from the Chicago State University.

In a tweet on Tuesday, September 3, the former presidential aide lamented that the critics of the President are now calling for the probe of Chicago State University for providing the academic records of President Tinubu.

Reno Omokri tells Atiku, others to stop digging Tinubu's academic records

He recon that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, would be a better president. However, he added that the best way to unseat President Tinubu is not by digging into his academic records.

Why you should stop digging Tinubu's academic records, Omokri gives reason

Atiku has approached a US Court to compel the Chicago State University to allow him access to Tinubu's academic records, and his prayer was subsequently granted. In its response, Chicago State University reiterated its earlier position that it does not have copies of diploma certificates it issued to students.

The university's released record confirmed President Tinubu graduated in 1979.

But Omokri tweet reads in part:

"Accept it, and move on. You are in a hole. Stop digging. There are other and better ways to unseat Bola Tinubu democratically. Focus on that. But when you allow people like Rufai to mislead you, you will lose face with much of the public that does not believe Buhari died and was replaced by a Sudanese clone named Jubril."

