Professor Wole Soyinka has been called out to break his silence over the alleged certificate scandal of President Bola Tinubu

In the 2023 presidential election build-up, the Nobel Laureate advocated for INEC to conduct a free and fair election

Meanwhile, the Neo Africana Centre have wondered why the playwright has been silent since the issue of Tinubu's certificate reached a fever pitch

Winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature, Professor Wole Soyinka has been asked to break his silence over the controversy about President Bola Tinubu's certificate and academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU).

The Neo Africana Centre made this call via a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs, Jenkins Udu.

Prof Wole Soyinka was one of the strong voices advocating for transparent elections during the 2023 polls. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Leonardo Cendamo

According to Udu, Soyinka's silence is unlikely because he was one of the critical voices during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Udu stated that the policy think tank organisation is in awe as to why a man who always sues for accountability and transparency has yet to speak up.

According to Vanguard, the statement reads partly:

“We had expected all this while that the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, the apostle of transparency and accountability in public office, would speak up on this. But this is not the case. Instead, he has maintained a studied silence.

We are constrained to say that Soyinka’s silence on this important national issue is unhealthy. Why has he suddenly lost his voice, especially in the light of the fact that he has been speaking lately about his conviction that Bola Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election?"

Soyinka called out to break silence over Tinubu's alleged certificate scandal

The organisation urged the Nobel laureate to channel the same energy he used in debating the 2023 presidential polls to speak about the certificate saga surrounding President Tinubu.

The statement also described Tinubu's appeal to conceal his academic records as a disgrace and an avenue to raise suspicion about the allegations against him.

Udu said:

"This move by the president to shield his academic records from the public is suspicious and embarrassing.

"It leaves us asking whether there is anything he is hiding from the public. The controversy is, to say the least, messy."

CSU saga: Atiku set to submit documents in Supreme Court as PDP reacts

In another development, the PDP has issued a fresh development over the document Atiku Abubakar obtained from Chicago State University (CSU).

The party's spokesperson, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the party is satisfied with the documents containing President Bola Tinubu's academic records.

He revealed that Atiku and his legal representative are ready to present these documents before the Supreme Court.

